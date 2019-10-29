All apartments in Kemp Mill
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

9912 SIDNEY ROAD

9912 Sidney Road · No Longer Available
Location

9912 Sidney Road, Kemp Mill, MD 20901
South Four Corners

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carpet
range
A charming three bedroom, two bath brick colonial single family home located just off of Sligo Creek Parkway in the Argyle Club Estates neighborhood of Silver Spring. Enter the house into a bright formal entry foyer with coat closet. Foyer leads directly into the carpeted living room (20x14). Door in living room leads to a carpeted family room addition (22x15) attached to the side of the house. French doors in family room take you out onto a new stamped concrete patio. Separate formal dining room (13x12) located to the right of the foyer has hardwood floors. Fully equipped kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher along with good cabinet space. Door in kitchen leads out onto a spacious deck, also located at the back of the house. Stairs in living room lead up to the second level. Master bedroom (14x12) has hardwood floors and a large closet. Two additional bedrooms (13x12) (10x9) also have hardwood flooring. All bedrooms share a hall bath. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (20x14) and den (13x12). Unfinished laundry room has great storage space along with a full bath. Partially fenced-in back yard includes large storage shed. The back yard is perfect for entertaining! Street parking only. Easy access to Forest Glen METRO via Forest Glen Road with multiple bus stops. No pets, no smokers please!To inquire, please call WMS at 240-383-3158.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9912 SIDNEY ROAD have any available units?
9912 SIDNEY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 9912 SIDNEY ROAD have?
Some of 9912 SIDNEY ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9912 SIDNEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9912 SIDNEY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9912 SIDNEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9912 SIDNEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kemp Mill.
Does 9912 SIDNEY ROAD offer parking?
No, 9912 SIDNEY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9912 SIDNEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9912 SIDNEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9912 SIDNEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 9912 SIDNEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9912 SIDNEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9912 SIDNEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9912 SIDNEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9912 SIDNEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9912 SIDNEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9912 SIDNEY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

