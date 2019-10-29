9912 SIDNEY ROAD

Amenities

A charming three bedroom, two bath brick colonial single family home located just off of Sligo Creek Parkway in the Argyle Club Estates neighborhood of Silver Spring. Enter the house into a bright formal entry foyer with coat closet. Foyer leads directly into the carpeted living room (20x14). Door in living room leads to a carpeted family room addition (22x15) attached to the side of the house. French doors in family room take you out onto a new stamped concrete patio. Separate formal dining room (13x12) located to the right of the foyer has hardwood floors. Fully equipped kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher along with good cabinet space. Door in kitchen leads out onto a spacious deck, also located at the back of the house. Stairs in living room lead up to the second level. Master bedroom (14x12) has hardwood floors and a large closet. Two additional bedrooms (13x12) (10x9) also have hardwood flooring. All bedrooms share a hall bath. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (20x14) and den (13x12). Unfinished laundry room has great storage space along with a full bath. Partially fenced-in back yard includes large storage shed. The back yard is perfect for entertaining! Street parking only. Easy access to Forest Glen METRO via Forest Glen Road with multiple bus stops. No pets, no smokers please!To inquire, please call WMS at 240-383-3158.