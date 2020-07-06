826 Woodmont Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom SFH with attached garage in the quaint Magnolia Farms community of Joppa! Sunny interior features a spacious living area with separate dining space, convenient bath, and plush carpeting! Fully-equipped eat-in kitchen leads to a rear deck overlooking the large fully fenced yard perfect for entertaining! Upper level includes a light-filled master suite boasting attached full bath and double closets. 2 additional bedrooms share a full hall bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus full basement has yard access, full size washer/dryer, and tons of added storage space. Only minutes from I-95, Rt 40, and local shopping!



Small pets considered with deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5805465)