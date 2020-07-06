All apartments in Joppatowne
826 Woodmont Ct

826 Woodmont Court · No Longer Available
Location

826 Woodmont Court, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom SFH with attached garage in the quaint Magnolia Farms community of Joppa! Sunny interior features a spacious living area with separate dining space, convenient bath, and plush carpeting! Fully-equipped eat-in kitchen leads to a rear deck overlooking the large fully fenced yard perfect for entertaining! Upper level includes a light-filled master suite boasting attached full bath and double closets. 2 additional bedrooms share a full hall bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus full basement has yard access, full size washer/dryer, and tons of added storage space. Only minutes from I-95, Rt 40, and local shopping!

Small pets considered with deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5805465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Woodmont Ct have any available units?
826 Woodmont Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 826 Woodmont Ct have?
Some of 826 Woodmont Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Woodmont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
826 Woodmont Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Woodmont Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Woodmont Ct is pet friendly.
Does 826 Woodmont Ct offer parking?
Yes, 826 Woodmont Ct offers parking.
Does 826 Woodmont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 Woodmont Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Woodmont Ct have a pool?
No, 826 Woodmont Ct does not have a pool.
Does 826 Woodmont Ct have accessible units?
No, 826 Woodmont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Woodmont Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Woodmont Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 Woodmont Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 826 Woodmont Ct has units with air conditioning.

