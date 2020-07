Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One level living! This freshly painted home boasts 3 BR 1 1/2 BA. Nice, wide driveway for plenty of parking. Wood privacy fence leads to back yard with concrete patio and large shed. Landscaped lot. New exterior and interior doors! New carpet! Built in office in Dining Room. Within walking distance to schools and shopping. Many updates makes this home the one you want to live in! Come see it today! (No vouchers accepted). Pets welcome!