245 FOSTER KNOLL DRIVE

Come check out this home as we are back on the market following some repairs!! Main level shows an updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, half bathroom, large living/dining area and a wood burning stove. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. There is plenty of closet and storage space in this home. New sliding door recently installed welcoming all the natural light from outside. ***Kitchen window will be replaced within next 2 weeks, as this was a custom order due to the size***