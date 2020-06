Amenities

Spacious 3-4 bedroom Villa, age restricted community of 55 or better, 2 story foyer, featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, up graded appliances, first floor laundry and master suite with seat in shower, walk in closets, deck off living room and 2nd floor deck from bedroom, den area off loft perfect for office or storage. Finished lower level open floor plan to rear yard, Very quiet community with water view.