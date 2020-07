Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

WELCOME HOME! Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this gorgeous home with deck and spacious yard in Hyattsville. This home features 4 bedrooms 2 full baths. A loft master bedroom with a sitting area, large bedrooms, formal living room and large family room. Extra freezer in the basement, washer dryer, ample storage, this place is ready for your family. Property will be available 4/1/19. Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132. This place will lease quickly!!