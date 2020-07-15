4217 JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

Historic Victorian home. Large renovated three level unit which contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large den/office. A high efficiency HVAC system has been installed and the unit has been certified lead free. It has a separate dining room with four windows and a kitchen with four windows. The top level has a large den/office. The foyer has a storage area next to the stairs for bicycles or other items. The large covered front porch (with room for chairs) is shared with apartment one. The charming circa 1916 building is located in the Hyattsville Historic District. Only one block walk takes you to the shops and restaurants on Route 1 including Chipotle, Busboys and Poets, health food store and much more. From Route 1 a short ride north takes you to the University of Maryland. A short ride south takes you to the District of Columbia. Busses run both ways regularly and also go directly to the Hyattsville Metro Station. The building contains three renovated apartments with separate entrances. The lovely yard and driveway are shared between tenants. There is an on site laundry room for tenant~s use. Water, hot water, and gas for cooking is included in the rent. Tenants pay their own electric. All units are certified lead free and have high efficiency HVAC to the Hyattsville Metro Station.