All apartments in Hyattsville
Find more places like 4217 JEFFERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hyattsville, MD
/
4217 JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

4217 JEFFERSON STREET

4217 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hyattsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4217 Jefferson Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Historic Victorian home. Large renovated three level unit which contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large den/office. A high efficiency HVAC system has been installed and the unit has been certified lead free. It has a separate dining room with four windows and a kitchen with four windows. The top level has a large den/office. The foyer has a storage area next to the stairs for bicycles or other items. The large covered front porch (with room for chairs) is shared with apartment one. The charming circa 1916 building is located in the Hyattsville Historic District. Only one block walk takes you to the shops and restaurants on Route 1 including Chipotle, Busboys and Poets, health food store and much more. From Route 1 a short ride north takes you to the University of Maryland. A short ride south takes you to the District of Columbia. Busses run both ways regularly and also go directly to the Hyattsville Metro Station. The building contains three renovated apartments with separate entrances. The lovely yard and driveway are shared between tenants. There is an on site laundry room for tenant~s use. Water, hot water, and gas for cooking is included in the rent. Tenants pay their own electric. All units are certified lead free and have high efficiency HVAC to the Hyattsville Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
4217 JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 JEFFERSON STREET have?
Some of 4217 JEFFERSON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4217 JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4217 JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 4217 JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 4217 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4217 JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 4217 JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4217 JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 4217 JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20710
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr
Hyattsville, MD 20782

Similar Pages

Hyattsville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHyattsville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hyattsville Apartments with ParkingHyattsville Pet Friendly Apartments
Hyattsville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MD
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VACamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College