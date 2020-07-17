All apartments in Hyattsville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 AM

3512 MADISON STREET

3512 Madison Street · (703) 896-5869
Location

3512 Madison Street, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3-level brick end unit townhouse, MOVE-in ready, tons of natural light, enjoy 3-bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, fully finished lower level, all levels freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. LL with bonus room/den, bedroom, laundry with new BOSCH space saver W/ D units, and a half bath all with tile floors and a walk out to the backyard. Enjoy your large fenced rear yard with patio and two sheds await your summer BBQ! Located only blocks from PG Plaza Metro & West Hyattsville Metro stations, and a short drive or walk to Hyattsville Arts District for shopping, restaurants, US Post Office, Vigilante Coffee and more. Whole Foods and Starbucks are a few minutes by car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 MADISON STREET have any available units?
3512 MADISON STREET has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 MADISON STREET have?
Some of 3512 MADISON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3512 MADISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3512 MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 3512 MADISON STREET offer parking?
No, 3512 MADISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3512 MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 MADISON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 MADISON STREET have a pool?
No, 3512 MADISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3512 MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3512 MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 MADISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
