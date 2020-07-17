3512 MADISON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful 3-level brick end unit townhouse, MOVE-in ready, tons of natural light, enjoy 3-bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, fully finished lower level, all levels freshly painted, refinished hardwood floors and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. LL with bonus room/den, bedroom, laundry with new BOSCH space saver W/ D units, and a half bath all with tile floors and a walk out to the backyard. Enjoy your large fenced rear yard with patio and two sheds await your summer BBQ! Located only blocks from PG Plaza Metro & West Hyattsville Metro stations, and a short drive or walk to Hyattsville Arts District for shopping, restaurants, US Post Office, Vigilante Coffee and more. Whole Foods and Starbucks are a few minutes by car.