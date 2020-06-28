All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Hillcrest Heights, MD
3121 BELLBROOK CT
3121 BELLBROOK CT

3121 Bellbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Bellbrook Court, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Lovely 2 level, 3 Bedroom with 1.5 bath, Semi-Detached home. New kitchen Cabinets, Microwave, granite counter tops, newly refinished hardwood floors, family room in basement with private entrance, built in bar, humidifier and central AC, alarm system ready for activation, is just a few minutes to Metro Bus / Rail (Naylor Rd.) Next to 495, 295,Close to Washington DC, National Harbor, MGM Casino and the Tanger outlets. Just a short distance to Iverson and Forestville Malls. Nationals Park is a short Metro ride or drive down South Capitol Street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 BELLBROOK CT have any available units?
3121 BELLBROOK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 3121 BELLBROOK CT have?
Some of 3121 BELLBROOK CT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 BELLBROOK CT currently offering any rent specials?
3121 BELLBROOK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 BELLBROOK CT pet-friendly?
No, 3121 BELLBROOK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 3121 BELLBROOK CT offer parking?
Yes, 3121 BELLBROOK CT offers parking.
Does 3121 BELLBROOK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 BELLBROOK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 BELLBROOK CT have a pool?
No, 3121 BELLBROOK CT does not have a pool.
Does 3121 BELLBROOK CT have accessible units?
No, 3121 BELLBROOK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 BELLBROOK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 BELLBROOK CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 BELLBROOK CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3121 BELLBROOK CT has units with air conditioning.
