3121 BELLBROOK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking

Lovely 2 level, 3 Bedroom with 1.5 bath, Semi-Detached home. New kitchen Cabinets, Microwave, granite counter tops, newly refinished hardwood floors, family room in basement with private entrance, built in bar, humidifier and central AC, alarm system ready for activation, is just a few minutes to Metro Bus / Rail (Naylor Rd.) Next to 495, 295,Close to Washington DC, National Harbor, MGM Casino and the Tanger outlets. Just a short distance to Iverson and Forestville Malls. Nationals Park is a short Metro ride or drive down South Capitol Street