3121 BELLBROOK CT

Amenities
Lovely 2 level, 3 Bedroom with 1.5 bath, Semi-Detached home. New kitchen Cabinets, Microwave, granite counter tops, newly refinished hardwood floors, family room in basement with private entrance, built in bar, humidifier and central AC, alarm system ready for activation, is just a few minutes to Metro Bus / Rail (Naylor Rd.) Next to 495, 295,Close to Washington DC, National Harbor, MGM Casino and the Tanger outlets. Just a short distance to Iverson and Forestville Malls. Nationals Park is a short Metro ride or drive down South Capitol Street