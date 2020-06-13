Apartment List
383 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenbelt, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8127 MANDAN TERRACE
8127 Mandan Terrace, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Beautifully maintained spacious TH in Greenbelt. Wood Floor on main floor, new carpeting, Freshly Painted. New Appliances. great location. Near BW Parkway, 495, NASA, Shopping. Need credit score of 630+ and income of $50K to qualify.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7229 MORRISON DRIVE
7229 Morrison Drive, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1351 sqft
Nice end unit townhouse. 3 bdrms and 2 baths up. main level living, dining and eat in eat in kitchen. Slider with vertical blinds to deck. Step up dining room. Basement family room with wood fire place.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8015 MANDAN ROAD
8015 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1420 sqft
Great Greenbelt location!! This is a true 3 bedroom with 2 full bath largest unit in the complex. All utilities are included in the rental. Available late June, washer/dryer in unit. When showing, everyone must wear a mask and gloves.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbelt
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1618 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North College Park
7 Units Available
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
East Riverdale
3 Units Available
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
East Riverdale
10 Units Available
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5703 Crestwood Place
5703 Crestwood Place, East Riverdale, MD
Crestwood Place - New Construction. Ready to go. Over 3000of finished sq footage. 3D Virtual Tour is available at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bpB2Nw4xqcW Location Location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North College Park
1 Unit Available
4810 Delaware St
4810 Delaware Street, College Park, MD
Just Remodeled! Lovely and Spacious! Quiet Neighborhood- Near UMD! - This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has just been completely renovated! Everything is new from floor to ceiling! ALL of the bedrooms are large, 2 living rooms, 2 full bathrooms and

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6401 KENILWORTH AVENUE
6401 Kenilworth Avenue, East Riverdale, MD
Very nice Residential totally renovated from the A to the Z fantastic location Need Good Credit and deposit for one month and one month lof rent an enjoy fhis totally renovated residence Rent it and enjor the 5 Bedroom and 3 Full BathsIn the back

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5905 MUSTANG DRIVE
5905 Mustang Drive, East Riverdale, MD
Spacious home with 4 finished levels on quiet street. Separate dining room, living room, family room addition, separate rec room/4th bedroom, washer/dryer, private deck and fenced yard, plenty off street parking and central air.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
North College Park
1 Unit Available
5028 NANTUCKET ROAD
5028 Nantucket Road, College Park, MD
Spacious two level home available after July 1st. Large, table-space kitchen. Master bedroom has attached bath. Wood floors and stacked laundry on upper level.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8516 Potomac Ave
8516 Potomac Avenue, College Park, MD
8516 Potomac Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful and spacious 5 BR/2BA minutes from UMD campus - Beautiful 5BR/2BA rambler. Kitchen updated cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Washer dryer in unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
East Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6403 KENILWORTH AVENUE
6403 Kenilworth Avenue, East Riverdale, MD
Freshly-painted, move-in condition, three-level detached home offers six bedrooms, den and three full baths, two-car garage plus up to six-car driveway. Conveniently located on Kenilworth Avenue makes for easy commute to Univ.
Results within 5 miles of Greenbelt
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
23 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1287 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greater Landover
24 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1515 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.

June 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report. Greenbelt rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenbelt rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greenbelt rents increased significantly over the past month

Greenbelt rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenbelt stand at $1,421 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,641 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Greenbelt's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenbelt, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Greenbelt

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenbelt, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Greenbelt is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Greenbelt's median two-bedroom rent of $1,641 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Greenbelt.
    • While Greenbelt's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Greenbelt than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

