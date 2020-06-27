All apartments in Greenbelt
Find more places like 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202

8475 Greenbelt Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbelt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8475 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770
Goddard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Greenbelt 2 bdrm 1 bath 2nd Flr condo - 2 bedroom and 1 full bath. 2nd floor walk up. All one level condo. All utilities included. Nice balcony with view of trees. Kitchen and bath is updated. Washer and dryer in unit.

Available 9-6-19

No pets & No smoking. Good rental history and credit is required. Carpet will be cleaned.

Repair deductible $125

Rent Includes: Grounds Maintenance, HOA/Condo Fee, Lawn Service, Parking, Taxes, Trash Removal, water, electric, gas

Tenant Pays: Frozen Waterpipe Damage, Renter's Insurance, Light Bulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care, Minor Interior Maintenance

PICTURES ARE FROM PREVIOUS TIME VACANT

TO APPLY - MUST USE BROKER APPL on line at DEMCOrentORsell.com/ "AS IS" unless noted as contingency//Application fee of $75 paid w/online application//After credit is run & reviewed deposit=1 month rent is due//Carpets will be cleaned by tenant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5091519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 have any available units?
8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 have?
Some of 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 currently offering any rent specials?
8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 pet-friendly?
No, 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 offer parking?
Yes, 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 offers parking.
Does 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 have a pool?
No, 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 does not have a pool.
Does 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 have accessible units?
No, 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770

Similar Pages

Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 Bedrooms
Greenbelt Apartments with ParkingGreenbelt Cheap Places
Greenbelt Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University