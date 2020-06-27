8475 GREENBELT RD, UNIT 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Greenbelt 2 bdrm 1 bath 2nd Flr condo - 2 bedroom and 1 full bath. 2nd floor walk up. All one level condo. All utilities included. Nice balcony with view of trees. Kitchen and bath is updated. Washer and dryer in unit.



Available 9-6-19



No pets & No smoking. Good rental history and credit is required. Carpet will be cleaned.



Repair deductible $125



Rent Includes: Grounds Maintenance, HOA/Condo Fee, Lawn Service, Parking, Taxes, Trash Removal, water, electric, gas



Tenant Pays: Frozen Waterpipe Damage, Renter's Insurance, Light Bulbs/Filters/Fuses/Alarm Care, Minor Interior Maintenance



PICTURES ARE FROM PREVIOUS TIME VACANT



TO APPLY - MUST USE BROKER APPL on line at DEMCOrentORsell.com/ "AS IS" unless noted as contingency//Application fee of $75 paid w/online application//After credit is run & reviewed deposit=1 month rent is due//Carpets will be cleaned by tenant



No Pets Allowed



