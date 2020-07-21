8123 BIRD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

**Owner has the home cleaned once a month, at no charge to the tenant. **Large townhouse with tons of living space. Main level features an updated kitchen, separate dining area, half bath & living room with fireplace. The master bedroom is on the upper level and offers ample closet space, private bathroom and balcony. Also on the upper level are the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms and a bathroom with jetted tub. Lower level has the 4th bedroom, family room, a full bathroom, and laundry room. It is also walkout level to the paver patio/fenced-in backyard with low maintenance landscaping. Two parking passes, with one reserved parking spot out front. Community has tennis courts, playgrounds and pool! There is a $47 per adult processing fee. **More photos coming soon!***