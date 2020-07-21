All apartments in Greenbelt
8123 BIRD LANE

8123 Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8123 Bird Lane, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
**Owner has the home cleaned once a month, at no charge to the tenant. **Large townhouse with tons of living space. Main level features an updated kitchen, separate dining area, half bath & living room with fireplace. The master bedroom is on the upper level and offers ample closet space, private bathroom and balcony. Also on the upper level are the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms and a bathroom with jetted tub. Lower level has the 4th bedroom, family room, a full bathroom, and laundry room. It is also walkout level to the paver patio/fenced-in backyard with low maintenance landscaping. Two parking passes, with one reserved parking spot out front. Community has tennis courts, playgrounds and pool! There is a $47 per adult processing fee. **More photos coming soon!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8123 BIRD LANE have any available units?
8123 BIRD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 8123 BIRD LANE have?
Some of 8123 BIRD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8123 BIRD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8123 BIRD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8123 BIRD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8123 BIRD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 8123 BIRD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8123 BIRD LANE offers parking.
Does 8123 BIRD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8123 BIRD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8123 BIRD LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8123 BIRD LANE has a pool.
Does 8123 BIRD LANE have accessible units?
No, 8123 BIRD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8123 BIRD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8123 BIRD LANE has units with dishwashers.
