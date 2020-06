Amenities

Beautiful 3BR/2.5 Bathroom two level condo/townhome with a car garage is in gorgeous Greenbelt Station community. It was built in 2015 with modern floor plan, in unit laundry plus 2600sf of living space/ huge master bedroom with two walk-in closets and a large master bath. Just minutes from popular shopping, dining , outdoor adventure and easy access to muti- high way. Applicator needs to have good credit score with sufficient income. mini lease will be one year. $50 /adult application fee