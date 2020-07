Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

This unit has just been renovated for your comfort. New hardwood flooring, freshly painted and much much more. The unit is conveniently located at a walking distance from shopping centers and a few minutes bus ride from Greenbelt Mall and Greenbelt metro. Come see for yourself. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!