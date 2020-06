Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit 301. UTILITIES INCLUDED in rent. Two Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, A DEN that was used as a Bed Room/Office/Sitting Rm. Washer/Dryer in unit. Permit parking, Quiet tucked away neighborhood close to metro stations, Bus Stops, Rt 495, 295 and 193 with plenty of schools and shopping.Please use Long and Foster Application. Vacant and awaiting new tenant.