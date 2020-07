Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Conveniently located unit next to Roosevelt High School. Rent includes ALL utilities except cable and phone. Available January 1. Currently getting new paint through out. Must have good credit, $35 application fee for each individuals. Community pool, tennis, and play grounds.