Greenbelt, MD
7229 MORRISON DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:36 PM

7229 MORRISON DRIVE

7229 Morrison Drive · (410) 451-9655
Location

7229 Morrison Drive, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice end unit townhouse. 3 bdrms and 2 baths up. main level living, dining and eat in eat in kitchen. Slider with vertical blinds to deck. Step up dining room. Basement family room with wood fire place. Slider to patio and fenced in yard to back and side. Dogs only 20 lbs or less OK~~Residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15.00 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.-->>Instructions in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7229 MORRISON DRIVE have any available units?
7229 MORRISON DRIVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 7229 MORRISON DRIVE have?
Some of 7229 MORRISON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7229 MORRISON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7229 MORRISON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7229 MORRISON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7229 MORRISON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7229 MORRISON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7229 MORRISON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7229 MORRISON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7229 MORRISON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7229 MORRISON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7229 MORRISON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7229 MORRISON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7229 MORRISON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7229 MORRISON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7229 MORRISON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
