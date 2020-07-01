6920 Hanover Pkwy 201

Amenities
Unit 201 Available 06/01/20 2 bedrooms with 2-baths condo in Greenbelt, MD - Property Id: 248170
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2 full bath condo with patio on 2nd floor in Hunting Ridge Condominiums.
Close to NASA, U of MD, shopping, major arteries Rt 495, 295, 10 minute's drive to 3 Metro Stations, and short walk to Metro Bus stop.
Convenient community amenities: swimming pool, tennis, & community center.
Recently renovated: Newly installed laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen (new cabinets, granite counter, sink, electronic stove, dish washer), new dryer, light fixture, bath room vanities, and freshly painted interior, and updated baths.
Laundry: In Unit
Utility: included in the rent, no extra charge for gas, electricity, water and garbage collection
Parking: Three free parking permits
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248170
No Pets Allowed
