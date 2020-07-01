All apartments in Greenbelt
Location

6920 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit 201 Available 06/01/20 2 bedrooms with 2-baths condo in Greenbelt, MD - Property Id: 248170

Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2 full bath condo with patio on 2nd floor in Hunting Ridge Condominiums.
Close to NASA, U of MD, shopping, major arteries Rt 495, 295, 10 minute's drive to 3 Metro Stations, and short walk to Metro Bus stop.
Convenient community amenities: swimming pool, tennis, & community center.
Recently renovated: Newly installed laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen (new cabinets, granite counter, sink, electronic stove, dish washer), new dryer, light fixture, bath room vanities, and freshly painted interior, and updated baths.
Laundry: In Unit
Utility: included in the rent, no extra charge for gas, electricity, water and garbage collection
Parking: Three free parking permits
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248170
Property Id 248170

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5656265)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 have any available units?
6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 have?
Some of 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 pet-friendly?
No, 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 offer parking?
Yes, 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 offers parking.
Does 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 have a pool?
Yes, 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 has a pool.
Does 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 have accessible units?
No, 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6920 Hanover Pkwy 201 has units with dishwashers.

