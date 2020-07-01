6920 Hanover Pkwy 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Unit 201 Available 06/01/20 2 bedrooms with 2-baths condo in Greenbelt, MD - Property Id: 248170



Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2 full bath condo with patio on 2nd floor in Hunting Ridge Condominiums.

Close to NASA, U of MD, shopping, major arteries Rt 495, 295, 10 minute's drive to 3 Metro Stations, and short walk to Metro Bus stop.

Convenient community amenities: swimming pool, tennis, & community center.

Recently renovated: Newly installed laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen (new cabinets, granite counter, sink, electronic stove, dish washer), new dryer, light fixture, bath room vanities, and freshly painted interior, and updated baths.

Laundry: In Unit

Utility: included in the rent, no extra charge for gas, electricity, water and garbage collection

Parking: Three free parking permits

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248170

Property Id 248170



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5656265)