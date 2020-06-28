6815 LANDON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground

Incredible single family home for rent in a quiet community in Greenbelt. The main level boasts sunny bay windows, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and a step-down great room with skylights, fireplace, and hardwood floors. The upper level features the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and attached full bath. The fully finished lower level has a second kitchen, bedroom, full bath, and recreation space with walkout stairs to the backyard and lovely patio. Located near a tot-lot, field, rec center, and shopping centers. Good credit required.