Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
6815 LANDON COURT
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

6815 LANDON COURT

6815 Landon Court · No Longer Available
Location

6815 Landon Court, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Incredible single family home for rent in a quiet community in Greenbelt. The main level boasts sunny bay windows, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and a step-down great room with skylights, fireplace, and hardwood floors. The upper level features the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and attached full bath. The fully finished lower level has a second kitchen, bedroom, full bath, and recreation space with walkout stairs to the backyard and lovely patio. Located near a tot-lot, field, rec center, and shopping centers. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 LANDON COURT have any available units?
6815 LANDON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 6815 LANDON COURT have?
Some of 6815 LANDON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6815 LANDON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6815 LANDON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 LANDON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6815 LANDON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 6815 LANDON COURT offer parking?
No, 6815 LANDON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6815 LANDON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6815 LANDON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 LANDON COURT have a pool?
No, 6815 LANDON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6815 LANDON COURT have accessible units?
No, 6815 LANDON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 LANDON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6815 LANDON COURT has units with dishwashers.
