Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets

BEAUTIFUL AND COZY TWO LEVEL CONDO WITH LOFT. LOFT CAN BE USED AS A BEDROOM OR OFFICE. HARD WOOD FLOOR THROUHOUT ALL LEVELS, GRANITE COUNTER TOP, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM. CLOSE TO 495 HIGHWAY AND SHOPPING CENTER. *** This unit will be available by 5/18/20. Strong credit reference (minimum 650 FICO score) and $4000 monthly income is required. ***