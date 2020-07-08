5476 Stream Bank Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful EOG 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome in Greenbelt community! The main floor features a separate living room, updated half bath and an open concept style family room/dining room combo with decorative gas fireplace. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes granite countertop, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, built in microwave, garbage disposal, updated cabinets and fixtures and an office nook that would make a great work station. The top floor has an updated hall bath with dual vanity, hallway linen closet and three large bedrooms, including a huge master suite with separate sunroom area, two large walk-in closets and a full bath with soaker tub, updated tiled shower enclosure with bench and separate vanities. Tenants have access to the 1 car garage at ground level and can enjoy entertaining guests on the deck with access through the kitchen.



The community offers a great park with gazebo, bike and walking path and has nearby shuttle service to the metro!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5299374)