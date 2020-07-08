All apartments in Greenbelt
Find more places like 5476 Stream Bank Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenbelt, MD
/
5476 Stream Bank Ln
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

5476 Stream Bank Ln

5476 Stream Bank Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenbelt
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5476 Stream Bank Lane, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful EOG 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome in Greenbelt community! The main floor features a separate living room, updated half bath and an open concept style family room/dining room combo with decorative gas fireplace. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes granite countertop, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, built in microwave, garbage disposal, updated cabinets and fixtures and an office nook that would make a great work station. The top floor has an updated hall bath with dual vanity, hallway linen closet and three large bedrooms, including a huge master suite with separate sunroom area, two large walk-in closets and a full bath with soaker tub, updated tiled shower enclosure with bench and separate vanities. Tenants have access to the 1 car garage at ground level and can enjoy entertaining guests on the deck with access through the kitchen.

The community offers a great park with gazebo, bike and walking path and has nearby shuttle service to the metro!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney @baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5299374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5476 Stream Bank Ln have any available units?
5476 Stream Bank Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 5476 Stream Bank Ln have?
Some of 5476 Stream Bank Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5476 Stream Bank Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5476 Stream Bank Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5476 Stream Bank Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5476 Stream Bank Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 5476 Stream Bank Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5476 Stream Bank Ln offers parking.
Does 5476 Stream Bank Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5476 Stream Bank Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5476 Stream Bank Ln have a pool?
No, 5476 Stream Bank Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5476 Stream Bank Ln have accessible units?
No, 5476 Stream Bank Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5476 Stream Bank Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5476 Stream Bank Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd
Greenbelt, MD 20770

Similar Pages

Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 Bedrooms
Greenbelt Apartments with ParkingGreenbelt Cheap Places
Greenbelt Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University