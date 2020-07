Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator

This is a beautiful and well kept townhouse built on 2016 in a gorgeous Greenbelt Station community. This townhouse fixture 3BR & 2.5 Baths, just 10 minutes to Greenbelt Metro Station, it also offers outdoor adventure and easy access to multi- high way, close to shopping, dining, etc. All applicants requiere good credit score, proof of income and job verification.