All apartments in Glenn Dale
Find more places like 5209 DEVONPORT CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Dale, MD
/
5209 DEVONPORT CT
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:51 PM

5209 DEVONPORT CT

5209 Devonport Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenn Dale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5209 Devonport Court, Glenn Dale, MD 20769

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Amazing brick front colonial style home boasting a two-story foyer, sundrenched windows, and gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious opposing formals with stately columns. The eat-in kitchen is complemented with ample cabinetry, sleek appliances, a double wall oven, a center island with pendant lighting, a breakfast room, a planning station, and easy access to the deck, and backyard. The family room is conveniently situated off the eat-in kitchen featuring a fireplace. A private den | office, a powder room, and a laundry room complete the main level. The master suite presents a sitting room, and a walk-in closet. The master bath features separate vanities, a soaking tub, and a glass enclosed shower. Three generously sized bedrooms and a full bath conclude the upper level sleeping quarters. The lower level is equipped with, a game room, a media room, a bonus room, a full bath, and storage. Recent updates include, exterior paint, hvac, interior paint and more! Exterior features include; covered front porch, cul-de-sac, landscaped grounds, a deck, flood lights, a private tree-lined backyard. A MUST SEE! Also listed for sale $550,000MLS:MDPG529576

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 DEVONPORT CT have any available units?
5209 DEVONPORT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Dale, MD.
What amenities does 5209 DEVONPORT CT have?
Some of 5209 DEVONPORT CT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 DEVONPORT CT currently offering any rent specials?
5209 DEVONPORT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 DEVONPORT CT pet-friendly?
No, 5209 DEVONPORT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Dale.
Does 5209 DEVONPORT CT offer parking?
Yes, 5209 DEVONPORT CT offers parking.
Does 5209 DEVONPORT CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 DEVONPORT CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 DEVONPORT CT have a pool?
No, 5209 DEVONPORT CT does not have a pool.
Does 5209 DEVONPORT CT have accessible units?
No, 5209 DEVONPORT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 DEVONPORT CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 DEVONPORT CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 DEVONPORT CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5209 DEVONPORT CT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Dale 2 BedroomsGlenn Dale 3 Bedrooms
Glenn Dale Apartments with Washer-DryerGlenn Dale Cheap Places
Glenn Dale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD
Cape St. Claire, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University