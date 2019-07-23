5209 DEVONPORT CT

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking media room

Amazing brick front colonial style home boasting a two-story foyer, sundrenched windows, and gleaming hardwood floors. Spacious opposing formals with stately columns. The eat-in kitchen is complemented with ample cabinetry, sleek appliances, a double wall oven, a center island with pendant lighting, a breakfast room, a planning station, and easy access to the deck, and backyard. The family room is conveniently situated off the eat-in kitchen featuring a fireplace. A private den | office, a powder room, and a laundry room complete the main level. The master suite presents a sitting room, and a walk-in closet. The master bath features separate vanities, a soaking tub, and a glass enclosed shower. Three generously sized bedrooms and a full bath conclude the upper level sleeping quarters. The lower level is equipped with, a game room, a media room, a bonus room, a full bath, and storage. Recent updates include, exterior paint, hvac, interior paint and more! Exterior features include; covered front porch, cul-de-sac, landscaped grounds, a deck, flood lights, a private tree-lined backyard. A MUST SEE! Also listed for sale $550,000MLS:MDPG529576