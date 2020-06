Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful condo ready to pamper its occupant. Light-filled w/ GOURMET KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, loads of cabinets and more. The open floor plan makes for a seamless transition when entertaining. Large owners suite boasts a tray ceiling, en-suite bath, and 2 walk-in closets. Folks one is large enough to park your car in. Minutes to shopping, Metro RAIL, 295, 495 and NASA.