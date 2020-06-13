/
3 bedroom apartments
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glenmont, MD
Wheaton-Glenmont
13332 Moonlight Trail Dr
13332 Moonlight Trail Drive, Glenmont, MD
Please click here to apply Luxury home located in sought after Poplar Run! Featuring a huge gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Large deck with wooded view.
Wheaton-Glenmont
13226 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY
13226 Deer Highlands Way, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
FABULOUS LIKE-NEW POPLAR RUN TOWNHOME NEAR METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES IN SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOTS OF NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES! OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN FEATURES HUGE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL
Wheaton-Glenmont
1545 RABBIT HOLLOW PL
1545 Rabbit Hollow Place, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1545 RABBIT HOLLOW PL in Glenmont. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,382
1315 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified
$
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Wheaton-Glenmont
3700 LEVERTON ST
3700 Leverton Street, Wheaton, MD
Great Rental Opportunity! Located near Glemont Metro Station and shopping centers stay tuned for more!
3905 CHESTERWOOD DRIVE
3905 Chesterwood Drive, Aspen Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Charming 2 level TH style condo located in gated community with large open living room, washer & dryer in unit, 1 assigned parking spot, table space kitchen and separate dining room.
5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE
5 Whitingham Terrace, Colesville, MD
This beautiful 5 BD/3FB home sits on the top of a culdesac just a few minutes from Westover Elementary school. 5th bedroom and bath on the lower level is totally separate with separate door.
401 KIMBLEWICK DRIVE
401 Kimblewick Drive, Colesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4464 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH, KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FEEL LIKE INDEPENDENT HOUSE, OWNERS LIVE UPSTAIRS. ABOUT PETS - ONE ON ONE BASIS A PET DEPOSIT OF $300.00 AND $25.
Wheaton-Glenmont
11669 LEESBOROUGH CIRCLE
11669 Leesborough Circle, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11669 LEESBOROUGH CIRCLE in Wheaton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wheaton-Glenmont
12004 BERNARD DRIVE
12004 Bernard Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2908 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY, about 1mi from Glenmont Metro Station, 3BR, 3.5BA Single Family Home, 2 Car Garage, close to shoppings and public transportation. NO SMOKERS & NO PETS. Available June 1, 2020.
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.
Wheaton-Glenmont
12805 CRISFIELD ROAD
12805 Crisfield Road, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2240 sqft
Remodeled 4 level split with updated kitchen & full bath & half bath, refinished hardwood floors & much more, available immediately.
Verified
$
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1170 sqft
Within walking distance of Twinbrook Metro station. Five-minute drive to Capital Beltway. Community features a picnic area with grills, pool, playground and courts for volleyball, tennis, basketball and racquetball.
Verified
$
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
$
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified
Central Rockville
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Verified
$
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1671 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
