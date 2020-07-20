49 TIVOLI LAKE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A 'TURN-KEY HOME' -i.e., this home has new hardwood floors & carpet, & baths & cabinets, & deck, IIn other words, it is a home to come come to.. Note (Pets on a case by case basis but we do not take elephants)