SPECTACULAR LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS & 1 HALF BATH TOWNHOUSE ON 3 FLOORS. METRO IS .03 MILE from the door of this freshly refurbished townhouse. Hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet on upper level and basement. Water and Gas is included in the rent. Tenant pays Electric bill. Available Immediately. Ample parking. Shopping nearby.