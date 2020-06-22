All apartments in Glenmont
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2412 Auden Drive

2412 Auden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Auden Ave, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Luxury Townhome Across From Metro - Property Id: 80612

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

You would be the very first occupant of a brand new-build townhouse. Across the road from the Glenmont metro station.

This four level townhouse has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own private en suite bathroom with tub and shower. Large roof deck, perfect for relaxing or entertaining

Ground floor 1 car garage plus 1-car carport. Ground floor studio

First floor: Chef's kitchen and dining room with hardwood floors.
Living Room with half bathroom

Second floor: Master bedroom with attached full bath with double sinks and luxurious soaking tub plus separate glass-enclosed shower. Second bedroom w/ en-suite

Third floor: Living room with large outdoor roof deck. A third bedroom is also located on this floor with en-suite bathroom

Non-smoking
$75,000 minimum annual income required to qualify
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80612
Property Id 80612

(RLNE4516483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Auden Drive have any available units?
2412 Auden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 2412 Auden Drive have?
Some of 2412 Auden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Auden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Auden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Auden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Auden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Auden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Auden Drive does offer parking.
Does 2412 Auden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 Auden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Auden Drive have a pool?
No, 2412 Auden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Auden Drive have accessible units?
No, 2412 Auden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Auden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Auden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Auden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Auden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

