2412 Auden Drive

Amenities
Brand New Luxury Townhome Across From Metro - Property Id: 80612
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN
You would be the very first occupant of a brand new-build townhouse. Across the road from the Glenmont metro station.
This four level townhouse has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own private en suite bathroom with tub and shower. Large roof deck, perfect for relaxing or entertaining
Ground floor 1 car garage plus 1-car carport. Ground floor studio
First floor: Chef's kitchen and dining room with hardwood floors.
Living Room with half bathroom
Second floor: Master bedroom with attached full bath with double sinks and luxurious soaking tub plus separate glass-enclosed shower. Second bedroom w/ en-suite
Third floor: Living room with large outdoor roof deck. A third bedroom is also located on this floor with en-suite bathroom
Non-smoking
$75,000 minimum annual income required to qualify
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80612
Property Id 80612
(RLNE4516483)