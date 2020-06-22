2412 Auden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Brand New Luxury Townhome Across From Metro - Property Id: 80612



AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN



You would be the very first occupant of a brand new-build townhouse. Across the road from the Glenmont metro station.



This four level townhouse has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own private en suite bathroom with tub and shower. Large roof deck, perfect for relaxing or entertaining



Ground floor 1 car garage plus 1-car carport. Ground floor studio



First floor: Chef's kitchen and dining room with hardwood floors.

Living Room with half bathroom



Second floor: Master bedroom with attached full bath with double sinks and luxurious soaking tub plus separate glass-enclosed shower. Second bedroom w/ en-suite



Third floor: Living room with large outdoor roof deck. A third bedroom is also located on this floor with en-suite bathroom



Non-smoking

$75,000 minimum annual income required to qualify

