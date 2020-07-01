13515 Tivoli Lake Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Gorgeous brick front town home with rear deck and 2 car garage - Upgraded living awaits in Silver Spring's Poplar Run neighborhood! This gorgeous brick front townhome offers a spacious and contemporary open floor plan. The family room features upgraded hardwood flooring and recessed lights and flows into a dining room, and adjacent chef worthy kitchen. Boasting a large upgraded granite island with bar-style seating, handsome cabinetry and luxe backsplash this kitchen is truly the heart of the home! Merely steps away, you're able to relax on the expansive back deck. Upstairs, a master retreat includes an ensuite bath with double vanity and glass shower & sitting bench, amazing natural light, upgraded light fixtures and 2 walk-in closets. Two generous additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry area round out the second floor. A lower level fourth bedroom with it's own half bath makes comfortable accommodations for guests with walkout into a private two car garage and driveway. Surrounded by trees and open areas, bike and hiking paths, community swimming pools, a clubhouse and conveniently located by the ICC, close to local airports, Metro, and I/95. Come see this AMAZING and friendly neighborhood for yourself, a beautiful development to call home.



No Pets Allowed



