Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13143 Hutchinson Way Available 07/15/19 Spacious Center Hall Colonial Close to the Metro!! - Welcome to your spacious 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom new home! This expansive center hall colonial features a main level with hardwood floors, crown molding, bay windows, dining room, living room, half bathroom, and a nicely appointed eat in kitchen off of the cozy family room.



Travel upstairs to find 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The large master bedroom has it's own master bath, while the other bedrooms share the nice sized, double sink hall bathroom.



Head back down to the daylight lower level, and you'll see that you have 2 separate recreation rooms, a den/office, a kitchenette, and a full bathroom.



Finish it off with a 2 car garage, private backyard that backs to lush trees, and you have a fantastic place to live!



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful home.



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

No smoking

Pets considered case by case



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4913196)