12626 FARNELL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range

Single Family Home Ready to move in, clean. Hard wood floors throughout, mosaic kitchen floor, dishwasher, wall oven,A/C. Family room or formal dinning room in newer addition, nice deck and fenced back yard, basement with ceramic tile, Basement with bonus room and store room, laundry room with washer and dryer.7 blocks to Glenmont Metro Station, 3 blocks to bus stop.House well insulated, close to elementary and high School.Not smokers, No pets. All Adults must complete separate application and pay $50 per application. Owner requires a minimum 700 credit score.