Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM

12626 FARNELL DRIVE

12626 Farnell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12626 Farnell Drive, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Single Family Home Ready to move in, clean. Hard wood floors throughout, mosaic kitchen floor, dishwasher, wall oven,A/C. Family room or formal dinning room in newer addition, nice deck and fenced back yard, basement with ceramic tile, Basement with bonus room and store room, laundry room with washer and dryer.7 blocks to Glenmont Metro Station, 3 blocks to bus stop.House well insulated, close to elementary and high School.Not smokers, No pets. All Adults must complete separate application and pay $50 per application. Owner requires a minimum 700 credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12626 FARNELL DRIVE have any available units?
12626 FARNELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 12626 FARNELL DRIVE have?
Some of 12626 FARNELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12626 FARNELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12626 FARNELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12626 FARNELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12626 FARNELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 12626 FARNELL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12626 FARNELL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12626 FARNELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12626 FARNELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12626 FARNELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12626 FARNELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12626 FARNELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12626 FARNELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12626 FARNELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12626 FARNELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12626 FARNELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12626 FARNELL DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

