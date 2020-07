Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

SIMPLY GORGEOUS. This Home is everything you could want..5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Half Baths. The 6th Bedroom is not quite finished..could be used as an exercise room. This home has all the bells & whistles: Hardwoods thru out main level. Gourmet kitchen with Huge Island, Cook top, Wall oven. Huge master bedroom with a generous Master Bath. The Basement is Huge!!. Minutes to metro, ICC & shopping Center.