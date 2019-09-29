9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to this lovely almost like new townhome in the premier location across from Woodmore Towne Center. This home offers three bedrooms; master bedroom with large walk-in closet, master bath with spa like separate shower, double sink, enclosed water closet, remote control ceiling fan. Two additional bedrooms, top floor laundry area. Half bath on the entry level with open den/family room. The second floor offers gleaming wood floors throughout, palladium windows in the living room, open area for the dining room, space for family room off the upgraded gourmet kitchen. Second half bath at the stairs landing. Two car garage. Brand new roof ~ 2019 with 30 year warranty! Carpet will be cleaned prior to move in. Abundance of shopping choices (Wegmans, Costco), don~t feel like cooking you have numerous restaurant choices. Retail: Nordstrom Rack, JC Penny~s, Best Buy, Starbucks and many more and it~s all conveniently located across the street! The community offers: pool, tennis courts, gym, playground, community club house. With so much to offer ~ this is an ideal place to call home!