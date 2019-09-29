All apartments in Glenarden
Find more places like 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenarden, MD
/
9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:46 PM

9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD

9002 Ruby Lockhart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenarden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9002 Ruby Lockhart Boulevard, Glenarden, MD 20706
Glenarden

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this lovely almost like new townhome in the premier location across from Woodmore Towne Center. This home offers three bedrooms; master bedroom with large walk-in closet, master bath with spa like separate shower, double sink, enclosed water closet, remote control ceiling fan. Two additional bedrooms, top floor laundry area. Half bath on the entry level with open den/family room. The second floor offers gleaming wood floors throughout, palladium windows in the living room, open area for the dining room, space for family room off the upgraded gourmet kitchen. Second half bath at the stairs landing. Two car garage. Brand new roof ~ 2019 with 30 year warranty! Carpet will be cleaned prior to move in. Abundance of shopping choices (Wegmans, Costco), don~t feel like cooking you have numerous restaurant choices. Retail: Nordstrom Rack, JC Penny~s, Best Buy, Starbucks and many more and it~s all conveniently located across the street! The community offers: pool, tennis courts, gym, playground, community club house. With so much to offer ~ this is an ideal place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD have any available units?
9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenarden, MD.
What amenities does 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenarden.
Does 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9002 RUBY LOCKHART BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenarden 3 BedroomsGlenarden Apartments with Garage
Glenarden Apartments with ParkingGlenarden Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Glenarden Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MD
South Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University