All apartments in Glenarden
Find more places like 7934 POLK ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenarden, MD
/
7934 POLK ST
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

7934 POLK ST

7934 Polk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7934 Polk Street, Glenarden, MD 20706
Glenarden

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a very well maintained Corner lot home. Ready to move in today. A 2 Level raised rambler features 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths and Possible 4th bedroom option in basement. It has a SHE SHE SHED/ MAN CAVE OPTION. Updated Kitchen, New Dive way to hold 2 cars or more. Hardwood floors. Very nice yard with Fence totally around Home. This Home is near shopping center, public schools, restaurant, easy access to public transport, 495 Hwy, Rte 50, Rte 4 and to 2 metros. Application fee $55. On line process: Long and foster rental.. Put address of property in search box.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7934 POLK ST have any available units?
7934 POLK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenarden, MD.
What amenities does 7934 POLK ST have?
Some of 7934 POLK ST's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7934 POLK ST currently offering any rent specials?
7934 POLK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7934 POLK ST pet-friendly?
No, 7934 POLK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenarden.
Does 7934 POLK ST offer parking?
Yes, 7934 POLK ST offers parking.
Does 7934 POLK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7934 POLK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7934 POLK ST have a pool?
No, 7934 POLK ST does not have a pool.
Does 7934 POLK ST have accessible units?
No, 7934 POLK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7934 POLK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7934 POLK ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 7934 POLK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7934 POLK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenarden Cheap Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDLake Arbor, MDLandover, MDSummerfield, MDMitchellville, MDLanham, MDNew Carrollton, MD
Peppermill Village, MDEast Riverdale, MDGlenn Dale, MDKettering, MDSeat Pleasant, MDLargo, MDSeabrook, MDCheverly, MDRiverdale Park, MDWalker Mill, MDCapitol Heights, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University