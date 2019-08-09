7934 POLK ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a very well maintained Corner lot home. Ready to move in today. A 2 Level raised rambler features 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths and Possible 4th bedroom option in basement. It has a SHE SHE SHED/ MAN CAVE OPTION. Updated Kitchen, New Dive way to hold 2 cars or more. Hardwood floors. Very nice yard with Fence totally around Home. This Home is near shopping center, public schools, restaurant, easy access to public transport, 495 Hwy, Rte 50, Rte 4 and to 2 metros. Application fee $55. On line process: Long and foster rental.. Put address of property in search box.