PRICE REDUCTION -- SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT! This wonderful town home has two oversized bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level. Huge Bay window in front for allowing for beautiful outdoor views! Large separate dining room, and a galley kitchen! Walkout to backyard for BBQs, fun and entertaining! Quaint neighborhood tucked away from the main road! Near National Harbor, MGM Harbor Hotel, restaurants and shopping.