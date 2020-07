Amenities

in unit laundry carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

Two large master bedrooms great for roommates. Centrally located to DC, VA or Andrews AFB . Metro or 495. A stone~s throw to MGM, Tanger outlet or National Harbor, & Target etc. Bus stop just outside. New carpet & floors. Freshly painted. Full washer / dryer with enclosed back yard. Secluded one way in & one way out. Quite neighborhood! Must see!