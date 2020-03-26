Rent Calculator
2030 ALICE AVENUE
2030 ALICE AVENUE
2030 Alice Avenue
Location
2030 Alice Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Freshly painted one level living at its best in a secured building! Spacious two bedroom/two bathroom condo with fireplace in the living area!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2030 ALICE AVENUE have any available units?
2030 ALICE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glassmanor, MD
.
Is 2030 ALICE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2030 ALICE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 ALICE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2030 ALICE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glassmanor
.
Does 2030 ALICE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2030 ALICE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2030 ALICE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 ALICE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 ALICE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2030 ALICE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2030 ALICE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2030 ALICE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 ALICE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 ALICE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2030 ALICE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2030 ALICE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
