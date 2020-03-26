1005 Marcy Ave. - C304

Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

- 1 full bathroom, spacious

- 1000 + square feet

- 2 bedrooms

- Large walk-in closet in master bedroom

- Laundry on site in the building

- We pay the water and gas

- School next door

- Parking on site by permit

- Quiet, safe community

- Security cameras

- Only steps from the bus stop

- 5 minutes from National Harbor, Tanger Outlet Mall, and the coming casino

- Just off the Belt Way

- Electronic/online rental payments

- 50K income minimum please before calling

- The following buses stop near the apartment D12, D14, P12