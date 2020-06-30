All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE

18718 Martins Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18718 Martins Landing Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Wow! What a fantastic rental unit available right on the Lake. There is fresh paint on the 1st and basement. New carpet in the basement. Hardwood floors on the 1st and 2nd floors. Enjoy lakeside living. Hurry. This one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE have any available units?
18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America