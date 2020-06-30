18718 MARTINS LANDING DRIVE

Wow! What a fantastic rental unit available right on the Lake. There is fresh paint on the 1st and basement. New carpet in the basement. Hardwood floors on the 1st and 2nd floors. Enjoy lakeside living. Hurry. This one will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
