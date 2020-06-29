11612 Settlers Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family in Germantown! Spacious living area, separate dining and den! The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar, updated appliances and plenty of cabinet space for storage. There is even a beautiful deck that can be used for entertaining or relaxing! Upstairs the master bedroom has a modern master bath and walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms on this floor, as well as a hall bath! The fully finished lower level offers a full bath and additional living space!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5568915)