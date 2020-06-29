All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 11612 Settlers Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
11612 Settlers Cir
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

11612 Settlers Cir

11612 Settlers Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11612 Settlers Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family in Germantown! Spacious living area, separate dining and den! The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar, updated appliances and plenty of cabinet space for storage. There is even a beautiful deck that can be used for entertaining or relaxing! Upstairs the master bedroom has a modern master bath and walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms on this floor, as well as a hall bath! The fully finished lower level offers a full bath and additional living space!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5568915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11612 Settlers Cir have any available units?
11612 Settlers Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 11612 Settlers Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11612 Settlers Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11612 Settlers Cir pet-friendly?
No, 11612 Settlers Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11612 Settlers Cir offer parking?
No, 11612 Settlers Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11612 Settlers Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11612 Settlers Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11612 Settlers Cir have a pool?
No, 11612 Settlers Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11612 Settlers Cir have accessible units?
No, 11612 Settlers Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11612 Settlers Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11612 Settlers Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11612 Settlers Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 11612 Settlers Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America