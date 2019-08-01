All apartments in Garrison
Find more places like 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garrison, MD
/
8002 UPPERFIELD LANE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

8002 UPPERFIELD LANE

8002 Upperfield Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garrison
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8002 Upperfield Ct, Garrison, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Gorgeous home in sought after Garrison Farms community. This home is quietly tucked away on a dead end street for lots of privacy. There is a cozy 3 sided fireplace in the living room and dining room and a spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances and abreakfast nook leading to the back deck overlooking the lush green landscape. The master bedroom has a loft that is perfect for a gym or home office. The basement walks out to the backyard and is a fantastic man-caver or playroom, has a 1/2 bath, and TONS of extra storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE have any available units?
8002 UPPERFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garrison, MD.
What amenities does 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE have?
Some of 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8002 UPPERFIELD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE offer parking?
No, 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE have a pool?
No, 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8002 UPPERFIELD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Garrison 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGarrison Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Garrison Apartments with PoolsGarrison Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Garrison Cheap ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSummerfield, MDKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDBel Air North, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MD
Annapolis Neck, MDOverlea, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MDRiviera Beach, MDShrewsbury, PABowleys Quarters, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College