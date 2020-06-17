202 JENNY GAY CT

Amenities

Enjoy Social Distancing with Suburban Convenience. Large 6400 sq ft on Beautiful Wooded 1.61 acre lot! Private 28 Home Community just minutes from Annapolis, Baltimore and DC. This Open Floor Plan Home caters to Every Family Members Needs. Enjoy Entertaining in the Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Upgraded Appliances with Large Open Island and Walk Out To Huge Deck. Have Breakfast in the Sun Room off of the Kitchen. Spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Master Bedroom with Sitting Room and a Huge Walk-In Closet with Built-Ins. Master Bathroom with Separate Soaking Tub and Double Vanity. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bathroom. All of The Outdoor Living Space Offers Great Views, Peace and Privacy. Finished Lower Level with Sixth Bedroom and Full Bathroom. The Attached 3 Car Garage Has Space For Your Cars and Toys! The Large Driveway has Plenty Of Parking For Guests and Family. Tons of Space For Entertaining, Relaxing and Children Playing. Plus Sprinkler System, Whole House Generator, Hardwoods Through Out . Two New Carrier Heat Pumps! If a Commute is Part of Your Day You Will Appreciate the Close Proximity to Fort Meade, Route 32, 50 and 97. Baltimore and Washington, DC. WELCOME HOME!