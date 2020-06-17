All apartments in Gambrills
202 JENNY GAY CT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:06 AM

202 JENNY GAY CT

202 Jenny Gay Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 Jenny Gay Court, Gambrills, MD 21144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Social Distancing with Suburban Convenience. Large 6400 sq ft on Beautiful Wooded 1.61 acre lot! Private 28 Home Community just minutes from Annapolis, Baltimore and DC. This Open Floor Plan Home caters to Every Family Members Needs. Enjoy Entertaining in the Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Upgraded Appliances with Large Open Island and Walk Out To Huge Deck. Have Breakfast in the Sun Room off of the Kitchen. Spacious Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Master Bedroom with Sitting Room and a Huge Walk-In Closet with Built-Ins. Master Bathroom with Separate Soaking Tub and Double Vanity. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bathroom. All of The Outdoor Living Space Offers Great Views, Peace and Privacy. Finished Lower Level with Sixth Bedroom and Full Bathroom. The Attached 3 Car Garage Has Space For Your Cars and Toys! The Large Driveway has Plenty Of Parking For Guests and Family. Tons of Space For Entertaining, Relaxing and Children Playing. Plus Sprinkler System, Whole House Generator, Hardwoods Through Out . Two New Carrier Heat Pumps! If a Commute is Part of Your Day You Will Appreciate the Close Proximity to Fort Meade, Route 32, 50 and 97. Baltimore and Washington, DC. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 JENNY GAY CT have any available units?
202 JENNY GAY CT has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 JENNY GAY CT have?
Some of 202 JENNY GAY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 JENNY GAY CT currently offering any rent specials?
202 JENNY GAY CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 JENNY GAY CT pet-friendly?
No, 202 JENNY GAY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gambrills.
Does 202 JENNY GAY CT offer parking?
Yes, 202 JENNY GAY CT does offer parking.
Does 202 JENNY GAY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 JENNY GAY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 JENNY GAY CT have a pool?
No, 202 JENNY GAY CT does not have a pool.
Does 202 JENNY GAY CT have accessible units?
No, 202 JENNY GAY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 202 JENNY GAY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 JENNY GAY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 JENNY GAY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 JENNY GAY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
