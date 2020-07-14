All apartments in Gambrills
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
Beacon at Waugh Chapel

1433 S Main Chapel Way · (361) 336-0898
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD 21054
Odenton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C114 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit C315 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit C332 · Avail. now

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C411 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit B101 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,091

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Unit C113 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,302

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beacon at Waugh Chapel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
package receiving
accessible
elevator
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
trash valet
Our Leasing Office is closed for physical tours, but we're still here working to help you find the perfect apartment home! We're temporarily switching to virtual leasing. Check out our website to view 360 tours to see inside our most popular floor plans! Please call or email our Leasing Office for more details. When we designed The Beacon at Waugh Chapel, we were intent on creating a community that would provide you with everything you need to live well. We wanted to offer our residents more, from the extensive amenities in our 6,500 square foot clubhouse to the spectacular shopping and dining options right outside your front door. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments were created with a combination of style and comfort; spaciousness with functionality and modern touches including in-home gas fireplaces. We’ve made sure your home at The Beacon is a wonderful place to be; a place that you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350 on approved applications
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beacon at Waugh Chapel have any available units?
Beacon at Waugh Chapel has 12 units available starting at $1,585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Beacon at Waugh Chapel have?
Some of Beacon at Waugh Chapel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beacon at Waugh Chapel currently offering any rent specials?
Beacon at Waugh Chapel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beacon at Waugh Chapel pet-friendly?
Yes, Beacon at Waugh Chapel is pet friendly.
Does Beacon at Waugh Chapel offer parking?
Yes, Beacon at Waugh Chapel offers parking.
Does Beacon at Waugh Chapel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beacon at Waugh Chapel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beacon at Waugh Chapel have a pool?
Yes, Beacon at Waugh Chapel has a pool.
Does Beacon at Waugh Chapel have accessible units?
Yes, Beacon at Waugh Chapel has accessible units.
Does Beacon at Waugh Chapel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beacon at Waugh Chapel has units with dishwashers.
Does Beacon at Waugh Chapel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Beacon at Waugh Chapel has units with air conditioning.
