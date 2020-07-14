Amenities
Our Leasing Office is closed for physical tours, but we're still here working to help you find the perfect apartment home! We're temporarily switching to virtual leasing. Check out our website to view 360 tours to see inside our most popular floor plans! Please call or email our Leasing Office for more details. When we designed The Beacon at Waugh Chapel, we were intent on creating a community that would provide you with everything you need to live well. We wanted to offer our residents more, from the extensive amenities in our 6,500 square foot clubhouse to the spectacular shopping and dining options right outside your front door. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments were created with a combination of style and comfort; spaciousness with functionality and modern touches including in-home gas fireplaces. We’ve made sure your home at The Beacon is a wonderful place to be; a place that you will want to call home.