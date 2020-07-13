Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Townhome Style Apartment available! Montgomery Club offers residents a variety of lifestyle choices in apartments and townhome Style Apartments. Conveniently located off Rte.270, this beautiful community will provide you with easy access to downtown D.C. and local shopping. Metrobus stops in front of the community! Given Special Recognition in 2005 by the AOBA Apartment Community Excellence (AACE) awards. Please call for an appointment today.