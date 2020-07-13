Montgomery Club.

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Other. Free permit parking,Guest parking available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.