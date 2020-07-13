All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Montgomery Club

17101 Queen Victoria Ct · (301) 710-5123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17101 Queen Victoria Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17105-101 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montgomery Club.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhome Style Apartment available! Montgomery Club offers residents a variety of lifestyle choices in apartments and townhome Style Apartments. Conveniently located off Rte.270, this beautiful community will provide you with easy access to downtown D.C. and local shopping. Metrobus stops in front of the community! Given Special Recognition in 2005 by the AOBA Apartment Community Excellence (AACE) awards. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $99 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Other. Free permit parking,Guest parking available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montgomery Club have any available units?
Montgomery Club has a unit available for $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Montgomery Club have?
Some of Montgomery Club's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montgomery Club currently offering any rent specials?
Montgomery Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montgomery Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Montgomery Club is pet friendly.
Does Montgomery Club offer parking?
Yes, Montgomery Club offers parking.
Does Montgomery Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montgomery Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montgomery Club have a pool?
Yes, Montgomery Club has a pool.
Does Montgomery Club have accessible units?
No, Montgomery Club does not have accessible units.
Does Montgomery Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montgomery Club has units with dishwashers.

