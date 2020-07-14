9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Wootton HS, 2 car gar luxury TH, 3 LEVEL HARDWOOD, 3BR2.5BA, beautiful living rm, crown molding, recess lights, island kitchen w breakfast, spacious master suite w separate shower/bath & walk-in closet, finished walk-out basement. Deck. Walk across street to Rio shopping center and lake: Restaurants, Movies, Fitness & Golf Club, Shopping, Lake & More! Great condition! Available Aug 5. Pets case by case prefer No. Occupied. Tenant work from home. 24 hours notice to show. If any of your parties with corona-virus related synonyms please do not show. Please follow all virus related guideline, max 3 people entering and all required to wear mask better gloves too, take off shoes. Please do not touch any personal items.