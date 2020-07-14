All apartments in Gaithersburg
9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD

9706 Washingtonian Boulevard · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

9706 Washingtonian Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Wootton HS, 2 car gar luxury TH, 3 LEVEL HARDWOOD, 3BR2.5BA, beautiful living rm, crown molding, recess lights, island kitchen w breakfast, spacious master suite w separate shower/bath & walk-in closet, finished walk-out basement. Deck. Walk across street to Rio shopping center and lake: Restaurants, Movies, Fitness & Golf Club, Shopping, Lake & More! Great condition! Available Aug 5. Pets case by case prefer No. Occupied. Tenant work from home. 24 hours notice to show. If any of your parties with corona-virus related synonyms please do not show. Please follow all virus related guideline, max 3 people entering and all required to wear mask better gloves too, take off shoes. Please do not touch any personal items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 WASHINGTONIAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
