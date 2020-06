Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Quiet and tucked back in a park-like setting, large open floor plan with a lot of light,top floor unit. Gorgeous SUN ROOM/Office/Den off of living room, large Table space kitchen, walk-in closet in master bedroom, spacious deck off of sun room, freshly painted and new carpet. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!