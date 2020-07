Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE!! One of the most sought after neighborhood in Gaithersburg. Large sun-filled living room with fireplace and crown moldings. Spacious dining room. Gormet Kitchen with island. Master bath with separate tub and shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms with a full bath. Attached one car garage. Minutes to restaurants, shopping, grocery and business.