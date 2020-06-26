893 Bayridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large 4 bedroom townhouse in Gaithersburg. Spacious living room and separate dining room with wood flooring. Updated wooden deck and stone patio off of the main level with a fully fenced backyard. Eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space.The 2nd level has 2 spare bedrooms with a big spare bath.Master bedroom has a private bath with a soaking tub and shower combo. The updated lower level has a 4th bedroom for added convenience.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email RVigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



Good credit score required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4933956)