Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

893 Bayridge Dr

893 Bayridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

893 Bayridge Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Large 4 bedroom townhouse in Gaithersburg. Spacious living room and separate dining room with wood flooring. Updated wooden deck and stone patio off of the main level with a fully fenced backyard. Eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space.The 2nd level has 2 spare bedrooms with a big spare bath.Master bedroom has a private bath with a soaking tub and shower combo. The updated lower level has a 4th bedroom for added convenience.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email RVigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

Good credit score required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4933956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 893 Bayridge Dr have any available units?
893 Bayridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 893 Bayridge Dr have?
Some of 893 Bayridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 893 Bayridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
893 Bayridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 893 Bayridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 893 Bayridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 893 Bayridge Dr offer parking?
No, 893 Bayridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 893 Bayridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 893 Bayridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 893 Bayridge Dr have a pool?
No, 893 Bayridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 893 Bayridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 893 Bayridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 893 Bayridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 893 Bayridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
