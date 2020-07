Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Office for Rent in Gaithersburg MD - Newly renovated office with 4 private offices & two extra cubes. Open reception area & storage room. Brand new kitchenette with granite countertop, maple cabinets, newly renovated bathroom w/ granite counter sink. Freshly paint throughout. Perfect for accounting, lawyers, consultants, medical or any office use. Great location, close to 270 and plenty of parking. Immediate occupancy.



