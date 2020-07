Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

First time rental! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage! You'll love the large gourmet kitchen 9 ft ceilings , granite counters and stainless appliances. Living room off kitchen is great for entertaining. Upper level has a large master suite that boasts 2 closets. Two large additional bedrooms with huge hall bathroom. In addition, the full laundry on the bedroom level is super convenient as well.With a one car garage to finish it off. You won't want to leave! Close to major commuter routes, MARC Train and Metro.